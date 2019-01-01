Basque derbies amongst the top fixtures as La Liga returns

La Liga returns from the international break with the Basque derbies and gripping title race among the talking points

returns this weekend with the title race hotting up; more thrills and spills are sure to come as the most competitive La Liga Santander table in decades currently has just two points separating the top five clubs, while local pride and much more will be on the line as four of La Liga’s five Basque clubs come together.

The action begins at the Ciutat de stadium where hosts beat in their last home game, welcoming a Real Mallorca side capable of defeating at home but yet to pick up even one point away from their Son Moix stadium.

The upcoming programme begins with a top vs bottom clash as co-leaders Barcelona, who have had an up and downtime away from the Camp Nou this season, visit a team with just one win so far in 2019/20 but who did win this fixture 2-1 last year.

Article continues below

Next up is a side whose players and fans have had a fortnight's international break to dwell on their derby defeat to before hosting Valencia, who have climbed to sixth in the table having kicked into form in recent weeks.

Three straight La Liga Santander losses have seen Granada dip a little after such a high-flying start, so they will be fired up to welcome third-placed , who have Portuguese starlet Joao Felix back after a month out injured.

Upcoming evening’s late clash should be a cracker, as Real Madrid host in a clash of two teams full of exciting talents hitting form. Many eyes will be on the visitors’ fit-again playmaker Martin Odegaard – who is on loan from Real Madrid – going to head to head with Los Blancos new midfield star Fede Valverde.

The action starts with 19th placed hoping the international break will have changed their fortunes when they host , who have steadily climbed the table with just one defeat in their last five league games.

The action then shifts to Pamplona, with Osasuna hosting local rivals in what is likely to be a typically tight and passionate derby match-up. Los Rojillos are 31 games unbeaten at El Sadar but Los Leones won 2-1 on their last visit, with Pamplona native Iñaki Williams among the scorers.

Another all-Basque clash quickly follows with hosting their neighbours Deportivo – who hail from the city of Vitoria just 50km away – with another tight encounter on the cards given their three La Liga meetings to date at Ipurua having brought one win each and a draw.