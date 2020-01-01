Ba’s Istanbul Basaksehir silence Nwakeme’s Trabzonspor

Without the Nigeria international, the Black Sea Storm stuttered to their second defeat of the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig campaign on Saturday evening

Benik Afobe and Anthony Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor lost 2-0 at home to Demba Ba’s in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig outing.



Going into the encounter, the Black Sea Storm had lost 2-1 to BB Erzurumspor while Okan Buruk's men cruised to a 5-0 victory over Kasimpasa.

At the Medical Park Stadium, Trabzonspor continued with their losing streak as Irfan Kahveci and Edin Visca handed the hosts all the points at stake.

After a cagey start, Basaksehir took the lead after 32 minutes through Kahveci. The 25-year-old international curled a beauty past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir at the edge of the hosts’ goal area.

Eddie Newton’s men stepped up their performance in the second half, albeit, they were very poor in the final third. Credit too must be given to goalkeeper Mert Gunok for making a couple of good saves.

Visca put the game beyond the Black Sea Storm in the 54th minute after slamming home an assist from Deniz Turuc.

Knowing that defeat would hinder their title ambitions, manager Newton brought in Djaniny for Safa Kinali and Bilal Basacikoglu in place of Malian forward Fousseni Diabate. Even at that, they were unable to produce a comeback.

After 84 minutes of action, Afobe who is on loan from was substituted for Yusuf Sari while international Nwakaeme and ’s Caleb Ekuban were not listed for the clash.

For the visitors, ex- and dangerman Demba Ba was handed a starter’s role but he was substituted for Enzo Crivelli in the 74th minute. -born left-back of Congolese descent Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was in action from the start to finish, whereas former Nigeria U23 skipper Azubuike Okechukwu and Cape Verde international Carlos Ponck were not dressed for the showdown.

With this result, Istanbul Basaksehir have now recorded their first win of the season after five attempts, to sit in 18th position on the log after garnering four points, while Trabzonspor are ranked 14th after accruing five points from the same number of games.

27-year-old Afobe who boasts two goals so far this term would be hoping to help his team return to winning ways when they visit on October 25.