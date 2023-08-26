Barrow vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Barrow and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they travel to Barrow for Saturday's League Two encounter.

In their most recent result, Phil Parkinson's men fought back to a 5-5 draw after Swindon were absolutely cruising 4-1 at the interval.

The Red Dragons are currently 15th on the standings table, while Barrow are sixth despite a 1-0 loss at Stockport County last weekend.

Barrow vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am ET Venue: SO Leagal Stadium

The League Two match between Barrow and Wrexham will be played at the SO Legal Stadium in Barrow-in-Furness, England.

It will kick off at 10am ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barrow vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the US. GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel, while unique bitesize highlights packages featuring voiceovers from co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been shared on TikTok.

Team news & squads

Barrow team news

Sam Bellis had a successful trial at Barrow before completing his move from Southampton U21s, and the striker is available to face Wrexham.

However, Jamie Proctor is likely to start alongside Emile Acquah up front given that Courtney Duffus had to be taken off midway through the first half in the Stockport loss.

Barrow possible XI: Lillis; Warren, Ray, Canavan; Worrall, Foley, White, Campbell, Tiensia; Acquah, Proctor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Farman, Lillis Defenders: Ogungbo, Canavan, Ray, Reeve, Tiensia, Warren, Feely Midfielders: Campbell, Spence, Whitfield, Gotts, White, Foley, Bray, Worrall, Newby Forwards: Garner, Proctor, Bellis, Acquah, Etaluku

Wrexham team news

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Ben Foster announced his retirement just five games into Wrexham's season. Rob Lainton will battle Mark Howard for the gloves on Saturday.

The Dragons have signed meanwhile Sligo Rangers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas on loan until January, besides adding Liam Hall from Bradford.

Among the other major team news, Paul Mullin is still 'weeks' away from a Wrexham return.

Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Barnett, O'Connell; Tozer, Boyle, Mendy; Jones, Cannon, Lee; Bickerstaff, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Barrow and Wrexham in the Football League, with their prior encounters taking place in the National League.

Below is the head-to-head record for the last five times the two sides face each other.

Date Match Competition Aug 3, 2019 Wrexham 2-1 Barrow National League Mar 12, 2019 Wrexham 1-3 Barrow National League Nov 27, 2018 Barrow 0-0 Wrexham National League Jan 1, 2018 Wrexham 3-3 Barrow National League Dec 26, 2017 Barrow 1-1 Wrexham National League

