This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barrow vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
League Two
team-logo
SO Legal Stadium
team-logo
Live updates on
Jake Bickerstaff Wrexham 2023-24Getty Images
WrexhamLeague TwoBarrowBarrow vs Wrexham

How to watch the League Two match between Barrow and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they travel to Barrow for Saturday's League Two encounter.

In their most recent result, Phil Parkinson's men fought back to a 5-5 draw after Swindon were absolutely cruising 4-1 at the interval.

The Red Dragons are currently 15th on the standings table, while Barrow are sixth despite a 1-0 loss at Stockport County last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barrow vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 26, 2023
Kick-off time:10am ET
Venue:SO Leagal Stadium

The League Two match between Barrow and Wrexham will be played at the SO Legal Stadium in Barrow-in-Furness, England.

It will kick off at 10am ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barrow vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

TBDWatch here

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the US. GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel, while unique bitesize highlights packages featuring voiceovers from co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been shared on TikTok.

RELATED:

How to watch & stream Wrexham games on TV & online

Team news & squads

Barrow team news

Sam Bellis had a successful trial at Barrow before completing his move from Southampton U21s, and the striker is available to face Wrexham.

However, Jamie Proctor is likely to start alongside Emile Acquah up front given that Courtney Duffus had to be taken off midway through the first half in the Stockport loss.

Barrow possible XI: Lillis; Warren, Ray, Canavan; Worrall, Foley, White, Campbell, Tiensia; Acquah, Proctor

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Farman, Lillis
Defenders:Ogungbo, Canavan, Ray, Reeve, Tiensia, Warren, Feely
Midfielders:Campbell, Spence, Whitfield, Gotts, White, Foley, Bray, Worrall, Newby
Forwards:Garner, Proctor, Bellis, Acquah, Etaluku

Wrexham team news

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Ben Foster announced his retirement just five games into Wrexham's season. Rob Lainton will battle Mark Howard for the gloves on Saturday.

The Dragons have signed meanwhile Sligo Rangers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas on loan until January, besides adding Liam Hall from Bradford.

Among the other major team news, Paul Mullin is still 'weeks' away from a Wrexham return.

Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Barnett, O'Connell; Tozer, Boyle, Mendy; Jones, Cannon, Lee; Bickerstaff, Palmer

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
Midfielders:O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
Forwards:Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Barrow and Wrexham in the Football League, with their prior encounters taking place in the National League.

Below is the head-to-head record for the last five times the two sides face each other.

DateMatchCompetition
Aug 3, 2019Wrexham 2-1 BarrowNational League
Mar 12, 2019Wrexham 1-3 BarrowNational League
Nov 27, 2018Barrow 0-0 WrexhamNational League
Jan 1, 2018Wrexham 3-3 BarrowNational League
Dec 26, 2017Barrow 1-1 WrexhamNational League

Useful links