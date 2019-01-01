Barcelona weigh up offers for Todibo as Leverkusen eye defender

The young Frenchman is looking to leave the La Liga champions, with a Bundesliga club interested in his services

are interested in signing defender Jean-Clair Todibo either on loan or on a permanent deal, Goal can confirm.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who can also play in midfield, has asked the leaders to be sent out on loan as he has played less than 90 minutes of football this season after joining from in January.

Informal talks have begun between the two clubs, but no agreement has been found at this point. While other clubs are monitoring the situation, the club's interest is currently the most concrete.

Barca are thought to believe in his potential as a future first-team player but, with the likes of Gerard Pique, plus compatriots Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti ahead of him in the pecking order, they are happy to see him leave the Camp Nou on loan.

Leverkusen, currently eighth in the Bundesliga, would prefer a permanent deal or a loan-to-buy arrangement, but Barca would be looking for a considerable profit on the €1 million (£860k/$1.1m) they paid for him.

Barca originally had an agreement to sign Todibo on a free transfer in the summer when his Toulouse contract expired, but they eventually paid a small fee to take him to in the January window.

However, he has only played four times for Ernesto Valverde’s side since then and seems to be growing frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities.

If a transfer were to go through, Todibo would find himself playing under former and boss Peter Bosz, and competing with the likes of Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic and Sven Bender in the centre of defence.

However, any chance of first-team football would surely be welcomed by a player who only has 14 top-flight appearances to his name.

He had played 10 times in for Toulouse when he attracted the attention of Barcelona, scoring once in the process.

Previously representing the club’s B team, he is a French youth international with five caps to his name at under-20 level.

Barca boss Valverde is known to rate him highly, but he believes he still has areas to improve on before he can be trusted as a regular first-team player.