Barcelona vs Real Madrid on US TV: How to watch and live stream El Clasico
La Liga continues this weekend with some exciting games on offer including El Clasico, where Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou.
Both sides have suffered early-season defeats meaning this early Clasico could help shape how the title race could play out.
Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clasico on US TV
Barcelona slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Getafe last weekend, but bounced back in midweek in the Champions League.
U.S national team star Sergino Dest became the first American player to start for the club in La Liga and then in Europe and will play the biggest game in his career so far at Camp Nou on Saturday.
Real Madrid also had a poor result last time out in the league, with Cadiz taking all three points on the road in a 1-0 victory.
Despite the defeat, Real Madrid remains in the top four, with Barcelona back outside the European places as they have played one game fewer.
Last season's Clasico matches saw Real Madrid earn a point at Camp Nou in December before recording a 2-0 home win in the return visit in March.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial and kicks off at 7am PT and 10pm ET.
La Liga matches on US TV this weekend
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|October 23
|12pm / 3pm
|Elche vs Valencia
|Fanatiz
|October 24
|7am / 10am
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|Fanatiz
|October 24
|9:30am / 12:30pm
|Sevilla vs Eibar
|Fanatiz
|October 24
|9:30am / 12:30pm
|Osasuna vs Athletic Club
|Fanatiz
|October 25
|6am / 9am
|Valladolid vs Alaves
|Fanatiz
|October 25
|8am / 11am
|Cadiz vs Villarreal
|Fanatiz
|October 25
|10:30am / 1:30pm
|Getafe vs Granada
|Fanatiz
|October 25
|1pm / 4pm
|Real Sociedad vs Huesca
|Fanatiz
|October 26
|1pm / 4pm
|Levante vs Celta Vigo
|Fanatiz