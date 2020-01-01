Getafe v Granada

Barcelona vs Real Madrid on US TV: How to watch and live stream El Clasico

Ronan Murphy
The Spanish top-flight continues with both Barcelona hosting Real Madrid in the biggest game of the season so far

La Liga continues this weekend with some exciting games on offer including El Clasico, where Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Both sides have suffered early-season defeats meaning this early Clasico could help shape how the title race could play out.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clasico on US TV

Barcelona slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Getafe last weekend, but bounced back in midweek in the Champions League.

U.S national team star Sergino Dest became the first American player to start for the club in La Liga and then in Europe and will play the biggest game in his career so far at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Real Madrid also had a poor result last time out in the league, with Cadiz taking all three points on the road in a 1-0 victory.

Despite the defeat, Real Madrid remains in the top four, with Barcelona back outside the European places as they have played one game fewer.

Last season's Clasico matches saw Real Madrid earn a point at Camp Nou in December before recording a 2-0 home win in the return visit in March.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz  with a 7-day free trial and kicks off at 7am PT and 10pm ET.

La Liga matches on US TV this weekend

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel
October 23 12pm / 3pm Elche vs Valencia Fanatiz
October 24 7am / 10am Barcelona vs Real Madrid Fanatiz
October 24 9:30am / 12:30pm Sevilla vs Eibar Fanatiz
October 24 9:30am / 12:30pm Osasuna vs Athletic Club Fanatiz
October 25 6am / 9am Valladolid vs Alaves Fanatiz
October 25 8am / 11am Cadiz vs Villarreal Fanatiz
October 25 10:30am / 1:30pm Getafe vs Granada Fanatiz
October 25 1pm / 4pm Real Sociedad vs Huesca Fanatiz
October 26 1pm / 4pm Levante vs Celta Vigo Fanatiz

