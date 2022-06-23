Barcelona vs Real Madrid dates set as La Liga 2022-23 fixtures are released
The dates for the new La Liga season have been released, with the first headline tie between Real Madrid and Barcelona to be played in October.
La Liga champions Madrid will host last season's runners-up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first Clasico clash of the season.
Carlo Ancelotti's team will be out for revenge against their rivals later this year after the Catalan side ran out 4-0 winners in the Spanish capital last season.
When will the Clasico games be played?
Madrid will host the first Clasico when they welcome Xavi's men to the Bernabeu on October 19.
That game will go ahead on the same weekend Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League.
The two Clasico teams will go head-to-head again at Camp Nou on March 19.
Madrid got the better of the Blaugrana on their last league visit, having won 2-1 in October 2021.
What are the first La Liga games of the season?
Last season's La Liga winners will start the campaign with an away game against Almeria, who won the Segunda Division last season.
Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on Rayo Vallecano at home to kick off the 2022-23 season.
Athletic Club vs Mallorca
August 14
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
August 14
Betis vs Elche
August 14
Celta vs Espanyol
August 14
Osasuna vs Sevilla
August 14
Almeria vs Real Madrid
August 14
Getafe vs Atletico Madrid
August 14
Real Valladolid vs Villarreal
August 14
Valencia vs Giron
August 14