Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Blaugrana lift the curtain on their campaign with most of their superstar recruits on board - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 season of La Liga kicks off this weekend as title hopefuls Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano to face them at Camp Nou on Saturday. Xavi's side have enjoyed a busy off-season in the transfer market, despite their noted financial issues, with the club bending over backwards to seal new recruits.

But with the squad they have assembled now, they look every inch the challenger to Real Madrid for the title - and perhaps even ripe for a European renaissance. They'll have to overcome a stubborn opponent straight out of the gate however - so they won't be getting too ahead of themselves just yet.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Date August 13, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Barcelona roster Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Dest, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alba, Umtiti, Garcia, Koundé Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Pjanić, Kessié, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi, Collado, González Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati, Torres, Braithwaite, Depay, Aubameyang, Raphinha

Having recovered from last year's poor start under Ronald Koeman, Barcelona kicked on in the post-Lionel Messi era to finish second in La Liga this term - and despite their insistence of financial instability, have sold off non-playing assets to pave the way for a major transfer offensive.

Most of their stars are now registered, at the final hour, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha set to showcase the flagship quality they possessed at Bayern Munich and Leeds United at Camp Nou this season - and the club will thrill in the hope they can bring the glory days back.

Position Vallecano roster Goalkeepers Dimitrievski, López, Morro Defenders Hernández, García, Catena, Lejeune, Balliu, Saveljich Midfielders Suárez, Comesaña, Nteka, Salvi, López, García, Ciss, Pozo, Valentín Forwards Palazón, Trejo, Falcao, Bebé, Moreno, Camello, Martín

A mid-table finish in their first season back in the top flight of Spanish football was far from a poor result for Vallecano, who will hope to avoid a sophomore slump this term and keep themselves in the upper tier.

They will hope they can deliver an upset to kick off their campaign too, after holding Manchester United to a draw in pre-season, with the visitors fancying an effort to spoil the party feel their hosts will be going for.

Predicted Vallecano starting XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Suarez, Catena, F Garcia; U Lopez, Ciss; Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia; Falcao.

Last five results

Barcelona results Vallecano results Barcelona 6-0 Pumas UNAM (Aug 7) Vallecano 0-0 Valladolid (Aug 5) NYRB 0-2 Barcelona (Jul 30) Man Utd 1-1 Vallecano (Jul 31) Barcelona 2-2 Italy (Jul 26) Leganés 1-2 Vallecano (Jul 27) Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (Jul 23) Birmingham 2-2 Vallecano (Jul 23) Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona (Jul 19) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Vallecano (Jul 20)

Head-to-head