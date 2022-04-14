Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Barcelona will hope that home advantage can see them through to the semi-finals of the Europa League when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou for the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday.
With the scores locked after a taut first leg and away goals a thing of the past, it will be a winner-takes-all encounter in Spain - and the Blaugrana will hope their rich form can see them over the line.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Date
|April 14, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Barcelona roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Neto, Carevic, Tenas
|Defenders
|Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alves, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Balde, Comas, Jaime, Marmol
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Puig, Gonzalez, Pedri, F. de Jong, Gavi, Catalan, De Vega
Forwards
|Dembele, Depay, Fati, Traore, Braithwaite, L. de Jong, Torres, Aubameyang, Jutgla, Ezzalzouli, Akhomach, Pedrola
The richness of football Xavi has brought back to Camp Nou this term has been a wonder to watch - but the Spaniard will know his side still have a job to do after being held to a draw on the road.
In front of a packed Camp Nou, however, they'll back themselves to get the job done.
Predicted Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres.
|Position
|Frankfurt roster
|Goalkeepers
|Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj
|Defenders
|Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm
|Midfielders
|Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom
|Forwards
|Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia
Locked in a domestic battle to secure European football again next term, the Bundesliga outfit might be forgiven for considering their jaunt a distraction - but that would rob them of the sheer joy they have played with this term.
The task at hand is big but don't expect Frankfurt to shy away from the test that waits for them in the Catalan region.
Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Hasebe, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Rode, Jakic, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre.
Last five results
|Barcelona results
|Frankfurt results
|Levante 2-3 Barcelona (Apr 10)
|Frankfurt 1-2 Freiburg (Apr 10)
|Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona (Apr 7)
|Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona (Apr 7)
|Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (Apr 3)
|Frankfurt 0-0 Furth (Apr 2)
|Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Mar 20)
|Frankfurt 1-1 Nurnberg (Mar 24)
|Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (Mar 17)
|RB Leipzig 0-0 Frankfurt (Mar 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/7/2022
|Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona