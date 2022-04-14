Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Barcelona will hope that home advantage can see them through to the semi-finals of the Europa League when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou for the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt on fuboTV (try for free)

With the scores locked after a taut first leg and away goals a thing of the past, it will be a winner-takes-all encounter in Spain - and the Blaugrana will hope their rich form can see them over the line.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date April 14, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Barcelona roster Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto, Carevic, Tenas Defenders Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alves, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Balde, Comas, Jaime, Marmol Midfielders Busquets, Puig, Gonzalez, Pedri, F. de Jong, Gavi, Catalan, De Vega Forwards Dembele, Depay, Fati, Traore, Braithwaite, L. de Jong, Torres, Aubameyang, Jutgla, Ezzalzouli, Akhomach, Pedrola

The richness of football Xavi has brought back to Camp Nou this term has been a wonder to watch - but the Spaniard will know his side still have a job to do after being held to a draw on the road.

In front of a packed Camp Nou, however, they'll back themselves to get the job done.

Predicted Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres.

Position Frankfurt roster Goalkeepers Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj Defenders Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm Midfielders Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom Forwards Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia

Locked in a domestic battle to secure European football again next term, the Bundesliga outfit might be forgiven for considering their jaunt a distraction - but that would rob them of the sheer joy they have played with this term.

The task at hand is big but don't expect Frankfurt to shy away from the test that waits for them in the Catalan region.

Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Hasebe, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Rode, Jakic, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre.

Last five results

Barcelona results Frankfurt results Levante 2-3 Barcelona (Apr 10) Frankfurt 1-2 Freiburg (Apr 10) Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona (Apr 7) Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona (Apr 7) Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (Apr 3) Frankfurt 0-0 Furth (Apr 2) Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Mar 20) Frankfurt 1-1 Nurnberg (Mar 24) Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (Mar 17) RB Leipzig 0-0 Frankfurt (Mar 20)

Head-to-head