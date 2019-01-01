Barcelona vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners face a stern test in their final match of pre-season, taking on the Spanish champions for the Joan Gamper Trophy

are set for a challenge in the final game of their pre-season campaign, as they face champions in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

It is the Gunners' first time participating in Barca's annual friendly at Camp Nou and they will be hoping to emulate London rivals , who beat Barca 2-1 earlier in pre-season.

After this game, it is from Catalonia to Tyneside as Unai Emery kick off their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against .

Article continues below

Game Barcelona vs Arsenal Date Sunday, August 4 Time 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET Stream (US) N/A

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game isn't available to watch or stream live. Commentary can be found on Radio Barca.

US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 1, and available to stream on Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Umtiti, Semedo, Alba, Wague, Todibo Midfielders Busquets, Arthur, de Jong, Rakitic, Alena, Vidal, Roberto, Rafinha, Coutinho Forwards Messi, Griezmann, Suarez, Dembele

Lionel Messi will be missing after his participation at this summer's Copa America but Luis Suarez has returned to training and could feature alongside new signing Antoine Griezmann.

Frenkie de Jong could be in line for his first start after featuring solely from the bench in pre-season so far. Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a loan move to Arsenal in recent days.

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Koscielny, Sokratis, Holding, Mustafi, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Monreal, Chambers, Jenkinson, Mavropanos Midfielders Torreira, Ozil, Ceballos, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Elneny, Willock, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, Nelson, Iwobi, Nketiah, Martinelli

New record signing Nicolas Pepe is likely to start from the bench but Unai Emery has been boosted by the return to training of Alexandre Lacazette following an injury scare against .

Alex Iwobi is on extended leave following the , Laurent Koscielny is trying to force a move away, while Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding aren't yet fully fit.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are 8/15 favourites to win this match with bet365. Arsenal are priced at 19/4, while a draw is available at 16/5.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With Barcelona looking to improve on another mixed season, they will be looking to step their preparations up ahead of their final pre-season fixtures with in the USA.

For now, manager Ernesto Valverde is content for what should be a relaxed afternoon of football.

“There is always a very good atmosphere at the Gamper Trophy game,” he told the club's website.

“People always have the urge to watch football after a few months away and they want to see the new signings.

“We hope it is a party and everybody ends up happy. We look forward to playing at home in front of our own fans."

Unai Emery doesn't have the fondest memories of Barcelona, and nor do Arsenal. The Gunners have only beaten Barca once in competitive football, losing six times - including the 2006 final.

More recently, Emery was in charge of the side which capitulated in the Champions League round of 16 to lose 6-1 at Camp Nou.

Revenge perhaps isn't likely to be too high on their list of priorities in a friendly game, but Emery will expect his side to be at something close to full tilt with the new Premier League season just a week away.

Following the opener at Newcastle they face , , and in a daunting opening phase of the season. They can't afford a slow start.