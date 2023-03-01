Barcelona U19 vs AZ U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

How to watch and stream Barcelona U19 against AZ U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in the United States.

Barcelona U19 and AZ U19 are set to clash in a UEFA Youth League Round of 16 clash at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Wednesday.

Barcelona will be looking to win the competition for a record third time after their U19A sides won the title in the 2013/14 and 2017/18 seasons. Oscar Lopez's troops have topped Group C with an unbeaten record this time around (W4 D2) in a group that consisted of Inter, Bayern and Viktoria Plzen.

The Dutch outfit beat Shamrock Rovers and Red Star Belgrade in the first and second rounds to qualify for the Round of 16. The winners will host the victors of the match between Real Madrid Juvenil A and Salzburg U19 in the quarter-finals.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US and stream live online.

Barcelona U19 vs AZ U19 date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona U19 vs AZ U19 Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona U19 vs AZ U19 on TV & live stream online

The UEFA Youth League game between Barcelona U19 A and AZ Alkmaar U19 is not selected for telecast in the United States (US). However, the game can be streamed via UEFA.tv.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A UEFA.tv

Barcelona U19 team news & squad

The Barca U19A side won a friendly against Manchester United U19 3-1 ahead of their Round of 16 single-leg tie. The game was played behind closed doors.

Players like Angel Alarcon and Aleix Garrido have reportedly been selected in the team's “A” list for the Europa League squad, with Garrido a bit of a doubt with a sprained ankle for the AZ clash.

Barcelona U19 possible XI: Nono; Anaya, Cubarsi, Georgiev, Moreno; Caravaca, Vicens, Rodriguez; Yamal, Paz, Cuevas

Position Players Goalkeepers Nono, Ramos Defenders Anaya, Cubarsi, Georgiev, Dominguez, Casas, Gonzalez Midfielders Prim, Caravaca, Rodriguez, Vicens, Garrido, Hernandez Forwards Moreno, Yamal, Paz, Cuevas, Alarcon, Luzzi

AZ U19 team news & squad

AZ U19 goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro told the club website that the team will "play our own game". The Alkmaarders have named a 19-man squad to face Barcelona, with Mexx Meerdink to lead the attack.

AZ U19 possible XI: Owusu-Oduro; Van Aken, Stam, Schouten, Beukers; Smit, Kwakman; Addai, Kerssens, Poku; Meerdink