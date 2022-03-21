Barcelona's Ter Stegen snubs Messi in best XI of team-mates across his career

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has named his dream XI of current and former team-mates, and there is no place for Lionel Messi in the side.

The goalkeeper's time with Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona and Germany has seen him play alongside many top stars.

With a wide range of big names to choose from, Ter Stegen has listed a solid XI, but omitted the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What has been said?

Ter Stegen opted to line his team up in a 4-4-2 diamond formation and listed seven former or current Barcelona heroes.

Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Frenkie de Jong were all given the nod.

But the likes of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez were all snubbed by the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Germany team-mates Marco Reus and Mario Gotze were also named in the team.

The full XI is: Blaswich; Alves, Pique, Rudiger, Alba; Busquets; Xavi, Iniesta; De Jong; Reus, Gotze.

Why did Ter Stegen leave Messi out?

Ter Stegen did not mention his former team-mate when listing his team and did not explain why he did not make the cut.

But the shot-stopper suggested that the pair did not always get along when he posted a farewell message on Instagram after it was confirmed Messi had left Camp Nou.

He wrote in the caption: "Although from time to time we did not share the same opinion, we always went in the same direction and each of us grew as a person regardless of winning or losing."

