Barcelona to steal Brazil wonderkid from under Chelsea's noses? Barca step up pursuit of Gabriel Moscardo after Blues cool interest

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo in 2024 after Chelsea's interest in the player cooled off.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly initiated talks with the Brazilian club over a possible move of the 18-year-old midfielder to La Liga next year, according to SPORT. The Catalan giants reportedly admire the player's knowledge of the game, his technical capabilities and his on-field personality which has prompted them to chase the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before Barcelona, it was Premier League giants Chelsea who were chasing the Brazilian youngster but their interest cooled off after hearing Corinthians' asking price for the player. The Blues reportedly placed an initial bid worth €21m (£18m/$23m) in the summer which was rejected as Timao demanded €30 million ($32m/£26m).

WHAT NEXT? After sealing the transfer of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, Deco is moving in the right direction to bring in another Brazilian prodigy to Barcelona to secure the club's future.