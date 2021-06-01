Barcelona set to announce Emerson signing from Betis

The Brazilian has spent the last two years in Seville after being purchased in a joint-transfer by the two clubs

Betis defender Emerson will complete his €9 million move to Barcelona on Wednesday, Goal understands.

The Brazilian was signed by the two Spanish clubs from Atletico Mineiro in a joint-venture two years ago.

And despite interest elsewhere in his signature, he will now be unveiled as the Catalans' latest new signing following the presentation of Sergio Aguero.

Camp Nou-bound

Under the terms of the agreement penned in 2019, Emerson was sent to Seville for two seasons, where he became a pivotal part of the Betis line-up.

Then, at the end of that period, Barcelona would have the chance to sign the defender for a fixed fee of €9m.

They were not the only side interested in Emerson, though.

Paris Saint-Germain made enquiries over his availability, while Betis were also keen to keep him in Andalucia.

Betis side could also have made his arrival permanent for €9m but could not commit to such an investment due to their current financial difficulties, though they will retain a percentage of the 22-year-old's playing rights in case of a future sale.

PSG, meanwhile, saw their interest fall on deaf ears as Emerson committed himself to Camp Nou, while Arsenal, Napoli and Milan were also among the reported suitors to miss out.

A third new face

Barcelona have started the transfer window in aggressive fashion after missing out on the Liga and Champions League titles in 2020-21.

Ex-Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero have already been confirmed as signings, with the latter joining on a free transfer on Monday and greeting his new fans before jumping on a plane to meet up with his Argentina colleagues.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay could also join on frees this summer, while one of the club's top priorities is to ensure Lionel Messi does not go the other way and signs a new deal in the coming weeks.

