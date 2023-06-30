- Barcelona rejected €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong
- Man Utd wanted to sign him last summer
- Laporta said De Jong not for sale
WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona president revealed that they had received a huge offer of €100m for the Dutch midfielder last summer. The club decided against selling De Jong which Laporta thinks was the right decision.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Onze TV3, Laporta said, "Last year we had €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong… and we did well not selling him. There are players who should not be on the market."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United were keen on signing the midfielder and were in advanced talks with Barcelona over the possible transfer of the player. Barca had been willing to sell for a large fee but De Jong made it clear he was not interested in leaving. The Red Devils went on to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan giants are set to regroup next month before heading to USA for pre-season where they will face Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan.