Barcelona on US TV: How to watch and live stream La Liga matches

Ronald Koeman's side was stunned at home by Real Madrid last weekend and needs to bounce back with a win against Alaves

had a busy summer with Ronald Koeman coming in to take the head coach job and Lionel Messi deciding not to leave Camp Nou despite submitting a request to move on.

Messi staying at Barcelona has been huge for the club and Spanish football in general, especially after the league's other biggest stars left for foreign leagues (Neymar to and Cristiano Ronaldo to ) in recent years.

Barcelona is a much better team with Messi and its goal this year is to win back the Spanish domestic title after lifted in 2019-20.

An early-season defeat in El Clasico to its bitter rivals has not helped its title hopes, but Koeman is still confident that Barcelona can end up victorious over Los Blancos in the battle for the trophy.

How to watch Deportivo vs Barcelona on US TV

It has been a busy week for Barcelona, who put the disappointment of that 3-1 Clasico defeat to one side in midweek to focus on the .

Against a Ronaldo-less Juventus, Barcelona was able to pick up all three points in Champions League Group G with Ousmane Dembele scoring a beautiful goal before Messi sealed the win with a late penalty.

Off the pitch, Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from his position as Barcelona president, something which will surely please Messi, who highlighted Bartomeu's handling of Luis Suarez's exit as one of the reasons he had grown disenchanted with the club in recent years.

On the pitch, Barcelona will be missing Philippe Coutinho this weekend thanks to an injury he picked up in El Clasico.

Coutinho is the latest key player to join Barcelona's injury list, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and defender Samuel Umtiti also in the treatment room.

Ter Stegen has yet to play this season, with Neto deputising in goal for Barca. The Brazilian kept two clean sheets in the first two games of the season, but has conceded five goals over the last three matchdays.

Teenager Pedri has started the last three games in all competitions, but the Champions League win over Juventus was the first time he has completed a full 90-minute game for Barcelona.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial and kicks off at 1pm PT and 4pm ET.

Barcelona on US TV in La Liga

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream October 31 1pm/4pm Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Fanatiz November 7 7:15am/10:15am Barcelona vs Fanatiz November 21 12pm/3pm vs Barcelona Fanatiz November 29 TBD Barcelona vs Osasuna Fanatiz December 6 TBD Cadiz vs Barcelona Fanatiz

All of Barcelona's La Liga games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

Barcelona in La Liga table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 10 Real Betis 7 3 0 4 -4 9 11 7 2 2 3 -1 8 12 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 4 7 13 5 2 1 2 1 7 14 7 2 1 4 -2 7 15 Deportivo Alaves 7 2 1 4 -3 7

Barcelona is one of four teams to have seven points, but has two games in hand over most of the teams above and below in the table

Koeman's side has only played five games so far, having started the campaign later than other teams due to participation in the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon.

Last weekend's Clasico defeat leaves Barcelona seven points off the top of the table and six points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona will look to pick up maximum points over the next two matchdays before heading into the international break.

The international break could see more players pick up injuries, but should also allow additional time for the likes of Coutinho to rest ahead of a huge game with Atletico Madrid on Novermber 21.

