Barcelona offer Inter audacious Brozovic-Kessie swap deal following ex-Milan man's poor start to Camp Nou career

Barcelona have offered Inter former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in exchange for Marcelo Brozovic.

Barcelona want Brozovic from Inter

Ready to send Kessie on a swap deal

Ivorian only joined Barcelona in summer for free

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants are ready to part ways with the ex-Rossoneri midfielder who joined them in the summer. In exchange, Barca want Inter midfielder Brozovic, according to Gianluca Dimarzio, with an official proposal being tabled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ever since he moved to Spain, Kessie has largely remained out of favour in Xavi's side and has appeared in only 16 matches for the club thus far. Brozovic, on the other hand, is currently nursing an injury that he picked up while playing for Croatia in the World Cup, though he has been a vital part of Inter's first team for some time.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? La Liga toppers next take on arch rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.