Barcelona not looking to sell Coutinho this summer - agent

Kia Joorabchian is keen to dismiss talk of a summer move while accusing rogue elements within Barca of fuelling speculation in the media

have told forward Philippe Coutinho that he will not be sold this summer but someone from within the club maybe leaking transfer speculation to the media, according to the player's agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazilian forward has struggled to live up to expectations since his £100 million ($126m) transfer from in January 2018.

Coutinho himself has admitted that he had an underwhelming first full campaign at Camp Nou that yielded just five goals and two assists.

Article continues below

Speculation has mounted about the 27-year-old’s future, with Manchester United, and even former club Liverpool touted as possible destinations this summer.

When asked about his future last month, the former attacker admitted he was unsure where he would be playing his football next season, though he insisted his main focus was ’s Copa America campaign.

With the tournament now over and attention starting to shift towards the new campaign, Coutinho’s future has again been put in the spotlight.

Joorabchian, however, has attempted to shut down transfer talk by insisting the Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, told Coutinho that the Catalan club have no intention of selling him ahead of the new season.

“I will not let people talk about Philippe and put him down because for one-and-a-half years we have said nothing,” he told the Telegraph. “I won’t let them do that and all of us in Philippe’s camp will not let that happen because Barcelona have told us he is staying.”

Barcelona’s apparent determination to keep Coutinho is contradicted by numerous reports in the media suggesting a summer transfer is on the cards.

Joorabchian has even gone as far to suggest that the source of those rumours is someone from within the Catalan club itself.

“Coutinho’s camp are not actively looking to move him but we believe people inside Barcelona may be acting without authority to try and sell the player,” Joorabchian added.

“Either Barcelona have to contain the people within their organisation who are giving out information to the contrary or they have to tell us the truth if they have changed their minds.”