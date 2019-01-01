Barcelona legend Eto'o reveals his plans to study at Harvard

The African football legend is beginning his business management studies at Harvard Business School in January

Samuel Eto’o has revealed he enrolled for further studies in the United States of America due to his passion to give back to Africa.

The legend is due to begin business management studies at Harvard University in the New Year, and is looking forward to making the most of his time in the USA as he seeks to acquire new skills.

"I want to help and to make my positive contribution to the transformation of our continent," Eto'o told French news website Jeune Afrique [via BBC Sport].

"When you're a footballer, you pay people to take care of your career and things generally.

"But when it's up to you to manage people, and you want to develop them, you practically need to learn new skills."

Eto’o is also anticipating the challenge of living and studying in Boston.

“In January I will start business management studies at Harvard University after they kindly accepted me for specialised training," he explained.

"I will live in Boston for almost a year for this. It won't be easy, but it's a nice challenge and you know I always love to challenge myself."

Cameroon’s record scorer with 56 goals, Eto’o made 118 appearances for the Indomitable Lions.

He also won a swathe of trophies in his career including three crowns as well as two titles with .

At international level, Eto’o won Olympic Gold in 2000 in Sydney, before going on to win two titles in 2000 and 2002.

He represented the Central African nation at four World Cups in 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014, scoring three times in eight appearances.

Eto’o announced his retirement from football in September.