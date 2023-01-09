Barcelona launch appeal after Torres red card for wrestling match against Atletico

Barcelona have appealed the red card awarded to Ferran Torres for wrestling with Stefan Savic in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Torres, Savic involved in stoppage time brawl

Both players received red cards

Barca have since appealed decision

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The season's first 'Otro Clasico' played out in typically hostile fashion, with Ousmane Dembele's fine finish the difference as Barcelona celebrated a crucial 1-0 win at the Metropolitano. Tempers flared at the end of the match, though, with both Torres and Savic receiving red cards from referee Munuera Montero for an off-the-ball grapple in stoppage time, a decision which the Catalan club have since appealed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's according to recent information from Spanish outlet Marca, who write that Barca's legal team have reviewed the footage and have lodged a complaint to La Liga over the decision. A red card awarded for violent conduct could carry a ban of between four and 12 league games, meaning the Catalan club's appeal will aim to limit the number of matches that Torres will miss.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Marca writes that Barcelona are confident of securing the minimum possible punishment for the player, which could see Torres eligible to return to action after just three games out. Any ban won't effect the squad for over a week, though, given that Barca face a double-header of cup action. They take on Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana on Thursday before meeting Ceuta in the Copa del Rey last-16 on January 18, with the first game of Torres' league ban coming against Getafe on January 21.

WHAT NEXT? With Barca's appeal only recently lodged, La Liga are yet to respond, meaning both club and player face a nervous wait to find out the extent of Torres' suspension.