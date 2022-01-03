'Barcelona have returned!' - Laporta warns rivals that club is back on top after Torres addition

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has declared his club is back at the top level despite sitting in fifth place in La Liga after their marquee signing of Ferran Torres.

The Catalan side have endured a rough period on and off the pitch as financial problems resulted in the departure of star player Lionel Messi in August and some subpar results in the first half of the season.

In addition to their disappointing league position, Barca were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, but Laporta feels the €55 million (£46m/$62m) arrival of Torres from Manchester City is evidence they are back to their best.

What has been said?

"We continue to be an example in the football market,” Laporta said at a press conference on Monday.

“Everyone should be ready because we have returned. We are an example, and the example is that Ferran is here. We are re-emerging.

"We work calmly. We are on the way to make additions in winter, and we are also working in the medium term.”

Can Barca register Torres?

Coach Xavi admitted last week that they cannot afford to register Torres as a Barcelona player just yet, as they need to offload some players to make room for him.

Meanwhile, full-back Dani Alves is yet to be registered after agreeing to join the club in November.

But Laporta is confident that the Brazilian full-back will soon be cleared to play, with Torres expected to be ready shortly afterwards.

“Today or tomorrow, we will register Alves and we hope to register Ferran as soon as possible,” he said.

“He is a spectacular signing. Ferran Torres has shown a lot of desire to come to Barça and I want to thank him."

