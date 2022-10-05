Barcelona in crisis? Kessie, Kounde and the other star names on Xavi's growing injury list

The injury news doesn't get any easier for Xavi who will now be without Franck Kessie as well as a number of his other key players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's rotten injury luck over the last few weeks continues to get worse. Kessie is the latest player to pick up an injury after the club confirmed that he pulled up during training on Wednesday morning, shortly after the Champions League defeat to Inter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement regarding the injury on the Barcelona website read: "The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return. The injury occurred in training on Wednesday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Prior to confirming Kessie's injury, Barcelona revealed that Andreas Christensen will also be out of action for an unknown period. That makes it seven first-team players who are unavailable at the moment with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay also out.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The cluster of injuries have come at an awful time for Xavi. His side have several important games to prepare for in the next few weeks including El Clasico and a few huge Champions League group stage clashes.