Barcelona confirm Messi is available for Champions League opener against Dortmund
Getty
Lionel Messi has been declared fit ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been out of action since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season, following his return to Camp Nou from the Copa America with Argentina.
The 32-year-old returned to full training on Monday morning and has been included in Ernesto Valverde's 22-man squad for the trip to Westfalenstadion.
