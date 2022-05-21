Barcelona can't afford Lewandowski transfer from Bayern Munich - La Liga chief Tebas

Barcelona can likely not afford a move for Robert Lewandowski, according to the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich striker, who is seeking to push an exit from the Bundesliga this summer.

But with a year left on his contract and high wage demands, Tebas does not see how the Blaugrana can bring him to Camp Nou amid their own well-documented financial difficulties.

What has Tebas said on Lewandowski to Barca?

"As of today, no," the chief was quoted as saying by Marca. "Other things have to happen that I don't know if they are going to happen. The numbers are very easy.

"You have more than €500 million (£423m/$528m) from the previous two years, you have to recover them to be able to sign without the one-third rule.

Lewandowski has one year left at Bayern. Between what Lewandowski wants to earn and what Bayern wants to take, it gives me the feeling, as of today I don't see him at Barcelona."

What has Tebas said on Mbappe?

Elsewhere, the chief weighed in on Kylian Mbappe's future, after late-breaking reports this week suggested the France star might snub Real Madrid after agreeing terms, to stay at Paris Saint-Germain on an eye-watering deal.

"I think he will be at Real Madrid, but since one day he is white, another black, he changes," he added. "But I think so. We wouldn't have good news, but it wouldn't be bad news

"I have read twists up or down so many times [but it is] not unexpected, because there are always twists. The feeling I have is that if I had wanted to renew I would have already done so, but I could be wrong."

