'Barca - I'm coming!' - Boateng confirms surprise move to Camp Nou

The midfielder has announced he will be headed to the La Liga champions and hopes to score in the next Clasico

Kevin Prince-Boateng has confirmed his shock transfer to Barcelona, announcing that he is coming to club, and hopes he can score against Real Madrid in the Clasico.

"Barca, I’m coming!" Boateng told Sky Sports."I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but is a great chance.

"Don’t ask me about Real Madrid... is just the past! I only want to focus on Barcelona and I hope to score at Bernabéu for the next Clásico”

More to follow...