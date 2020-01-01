African All Stars

Barbra Banda emerges as Chinese Women's Super League top scorer

Samuel Ahmadu
Africa Women's Football Correspondent
Comments()
Barbra Banda -Shanghai
Shanghai weibo
The Zambian ended her debut season with a strike for Shanghai Shengli as they clinched bronze in the Chinese top-flight

Zambia international Barbra Banda has emerged as the Chinese Women's Super League top scorer for the 2020 season. 

Following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to holders Jiangsu Suning, Shanghai missed a spot in the final but they went on to claim the bronze medal.

The 20-year-old wrapped up her debut season on a high as she scored the opener in Shanghai's 3-1 triumph over Beijing Phoenix in the third-place match in Kunming on Sunday.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    To avoid finishing the season empty-handed, Banda raced through the middle of the opponents' defence before scoring with a brilliant instep for Shanghai after just seven minutes.

    Six minutes from half-time, Shanghai pushed forward for more and Zhao Yingying's header doubled the lead from a corner kick. 

    Fifteen minutes after the break, rampant Shanghai continued from where they left off as they notched a third of the match through Yan Jinjin.

    Beijing, however, could not find the target until Gu Yasha gained a consolation goal 10 minutes from regulation time.

    Banda lasted the duration and netted 18 goals for Shanghai in 13 games, nine more than her closest rival Temwa Chawinga.

     

    Besides winning a bronze on her first season in China, the Copper Queens captain is expected to receive her top scorer prize in the coming days.

    Close