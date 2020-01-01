Barbra Banda bags hat-trick as Shanghai Shengli thrash Hebei China Fortune

The Zambian was on song thrice as she inspired her Chinese side to another massive win over her opponents in Tuesday's encounter

Barbra Banda bagged her second hat-trick of the season in Shanghai Shengli's 7-0 victory over Hebei Fortune in a Chinese Women's encounter on Tuesday.

The Zambian star and her Chinese side went into the game on the back of suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Wuhan in a disappointing 3-0 loss on Saturday.

This time, the 20-year-old striker put up an outstanding display to ensure Shanghai bounced back to winning ways against Hebei as they aimed to reclaim the top of the summit.

Tang Jiali opened the scoring for Shanghai after just nine minutes of the encounter before Banda doubled the lead four minutes later.

The Zambia international netted her 10th goal of the season and brace of the match for the visitors' third in the 18th minute.

Jiali hit her brace of the encounter in the 42nd minute before rampant Shanghai gained a fifth of the contest through Wang Linlin's effort a minute from the half-time break.

After the restart, Yan Jinjin added the sixth in the 75th minute before Banda completed the rout with her treble four minutes from time.

The treble means the Zambia international has now scored 11 goals in eight outings for the Shanghai Shengli side in her maiden season.

The win also means Shanghai remain are second with 21 points from eight matches - a point behind leaders Wuhan.