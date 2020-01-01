Balogun and Aribo shine as Rangers secure victory over St. Mirren

The Nigeria internationals feature prominently as the Gers continued their impressive start to the season at Ibrox Stadium

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were in action as secured a convincing 3-0 victory over St. Mirren in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game.

Balogun teamed up with Steven Gerrard’s men in July after parting ways with Championship side Athletic following their relegation to League One.

The 32-year-old defender was handed his second consecutive start and delivered a solid showing to help the Gers keep a clean sheet and secure all three points.

While Balogun paired Connor Goldson at the heart of Rangers defence, Aribo starred in the midfield along with Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara.

The Gers started the game on an impressive note when Conor McCarthy was forced to turn the ball into his own net in the 23rd minute.

Alfredo Morelos then doubled the lead in the 69th minute before completing his brace in the 74th minute to ensure Ithe brox Stadium outfit secured a comfortable victory in the encounter.

Balogun, who featured for the duration of the game, made three clearances, one key pass and had a 100% pass accuracy in the match.

Aribo, meanwhile, made five key passes, struck one shot on target and had impressive pass accuracy before he made way for Scott Arfield in the 74th minute.

The midfielder won the Gers’ Young Player and Goal of the Season awards for last campaign and was in a terrific form during their pre-season games.

Rangers, who finished second behind in the 2019-20 season, now have six points from two games after opening the new campaign with a win over

The internationals will hope to continue the fine performances for the Ibrox Stadium outfit in their next league game against St. Johnstone on August 12.

Balogun has 32 caps for Nigeria since he made his debut for the three-time African champions against in March 2014.

Aribo, meanwhile, has played four times and scored two goals for the Super Eagles, having made his bow against in 2019.