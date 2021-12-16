Bale joins list of six Real Madrid players positive for Covid-19 as situation worsens at Liga club

Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale, Sergio Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have all tested positive for Covid-19.

That's in addition to Luka Modric and Marcelo, whom the Liga club revealed had both recorded positive coronavirus tests on December 15, while assistant coach Davide Ancelotti is also required to self-isolate.

It remains to be seen if Madrid's league meeting with Cadiz, scheduled to take place on December 19, will go ahead, although the news regarding a total of seven positive cases within the club across the past 48 hours will be of concern.

What's been said?

Madrid issued a statement on December 16 confirming that four additional players, and Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide, had recorded positive Covid-19 tests.

The statement read: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for Covid-19."

Will Real Madrid's fixture against Cadiz go ahead?

As it stands, Madrid are still due to play their Liga match against Cadiz on Sunday, December 19.

The rule in Spain's top flight states that if 13 first-team outfield players, plus a goalkeeper, are available to play then the match needs to be fulfilled.

Given the situation in Madrid and there being the possibility of more positive cases being recorded, however, there is a chance that the game will be called off.

