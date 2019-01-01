Bale & Isco in Real Madrid's tour squad despite exit rumours

Both players have been linked with departures from the Spanish capital, but they look set to remain with Zinedine Zidane's squad for the time being

Gareth Bale and Isco have both been included in the squad for the club’s pre-season training retreat in Montreal, Canada, despite being linked with moves away this summer.

The pair were included on a list published by the club’s official website , with coach Zinedine Zidane naming them as part of a 29-man list that will work towards their first friendly outing in Houston on July 21.

international Isco has been discussed as a potential target for , , and , and he is one of several players Madrid are willing to offload .

Article continues below

Though Isco featured more prominently following Zidane's return to the dugout after being frozen out under the coach's predecessor Santiago Solari, Madrid are still prepared to move him on before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, international winger Bale has been linked with a move to and Manchester United, with his representative Jonathan Barnett stating there is no prospect of him leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on loan .

Reports have also suggested that an unnamed Chinese side have offered to double the former star's salary but would not be willing to pay Real a transfer fee.

"A loan move is not going to happen," his agent Barnett told Sky Sports recently. "I don't think he wants to go out on loan.

"He's got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu.”

Following a summer outlay in excess of €300 million (£270m/$336m) in signing the likes of Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, Madrid are looking to raise funds and reduce the size of the squad.

However, the inclusion of Isco and Bale in the squad for the start of pre-season suggests that a departure for either player is not imminent.

One player who is not included in the squad list is James Rodriguez, who has recently been on Copa America duty with and has been heavily linked with a move to following the end of his two-year loan at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Navas, Lunin, Altube



Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Mendy, De la Fuente, Javi Hernandez



Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Isco, Seoane, Fidalgo



Forwards: Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vasquez, Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Jovic, Rodrygo, Kubo