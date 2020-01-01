‘Bale doesn’t want Premier League return’ – Welshman still ‘quite happy’ at Real Madrid, says agent

Jonathan Barnett has once again addressed the speculation that continues to rage around his client, with there no plans to push for a move

Gareth Bale is not interested in a return to the Premier League, says his agent Jonathan Barnett, with the Welshman still “quite happy” in and open to the prospect of retiring at .

Speculation regarding a move away from Santiago Bernabeu continues to rage around the 30-year-old forward.

That has been the case for some time now, with each passing transfer window bringing with it a fresh round of rumours.

A switch to China was considered at one stage, while America has been mooted as a potential landing spot, but no deal has been done.

That is keeping exit gossip ticking over, with there still plenty of teams in England that would welcome the opportunity to bring a former Tottenham star back to Britain.

Bale has, however, shown no interest in heading home, with Barnett maintaining that the Wales international’s preferred choice would be to remain in his current surroundings working on a contract through to 2022.

“I have no idea what his value is. His salary is quite high and also where he wants to go is very important in his life. I can't put a figure on it,” Barnett told BBC Radio 4 when quizzed again on Bale’s future.

“It's for the clubs to decide what they want to pay for him.

“As I've always said, he's quite happy at Madrid. He has a very nice lifestyle, I don't see why he wouldn't see his career out in Madrid probably.

“It's his life that he wants to lead. Financially he will want enough for the rest of his life and all his children and grandchildren. He's won nearly everything in the world except the World Cup.

“To come back and play [in the Premier League] would be a big thing but I don't think he wants to do that at the moment as he's quite happy to play at Real Madrid.”

Bale joined the Blancos from Spurs in 2013 and has taken in 249 appearances for the club.

He has registered 105 goals across those outings, while collecting a title and four crowns.

Form and fitness have been an issue at times of late, though, and Zinedine Zidane – who has frozen Bale out before – is said to favour other options and a transfer that would allow him to free up space and funds in a star-studded squad.