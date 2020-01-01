Bale & Benzema join Hazard on the sidelines at Real Madrid ahead of Spanish Super Cup

The Blancos have seen their Welsh forward and French striker join their list of absentees ahead of taking another shot at major silverware

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have joined Eden Hazard on the sidelines at and will sit out the upcoming Spanish Super Cup competition.

The Blancos had already moved to rule Belgian playmaker Hazard out of their plans ahead of a trip to Saudi Arabia .

And another two casualties have been added to their list of absentees despite both Bale and Benzema figured in a 3-0 victory over in on Saturday.

The former completed the full 90 minutes, while the latter managed 81 before being replaced by Luka Jovic.

Neither, though, will line up against on Wednesday.

That contest will see Zinedine Zidane’s side taking aim at a spot in another major final, with silverware once again in their sights.

The pack will have to be shuffled against Los Che, with two proven forwards ruled out.

French striker Benzema has taken a knock to his left leg, with a fitness update delivered by Real on their official website reading: “After the tests carried out today by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, our player Karim Benzema has been diagnosed with a lesion in the semimembranous muscle due to bruising on his left leg.”

The Blancos added on Bale: “After the tests carried out today, Gareth Bale has been diagnosed with an infection in the upper respiratory tract.”

The international will be disappointed to find himself out of contention once more.

The 30-year-old has endured another injury-ravaged campaign with Real in 2019-20 .

He has been restricted to just 14 appearances as a result, with his only goals coming in a meeting with back in September.

With Bale drawing a blank on a regular basis, Benzema has once again been the go-to man for inspiration in the final third.

The 32-year-old has netted 16 times across all competitions this season , but will not get the chance to add to that tally when chasing down another trophy in the Middle East.

If they are able to see off Valencia with a depleted squad, then Real will face either Clasico foes or neighbours in the Super Cup final on Sunday.