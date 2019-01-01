'Baffled' Arsenal legend Wright hits out at Emery's tactics in 3-1 Liverpool loss

The Spaniard's decision to line-up at Anfield with a midfield diamond appeared to play into the hands of Reds' strength on the flanks

legend Ian Wright has hit out at the tactics of Gunners’ boss Unai Emery during their comprehensive 3-1 defeat at last weekend.

The Spaniard stunned may pundits and fans alike by selecting a midfield diamond, thus allowing the Reds plenty of scope in wide areas where they are renowned as being strong.

The side featured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new £72 million ($88m) recruit Nicolas Pepe on his full debut in a two-pronged strike force, but they were rarely in the game as the league leaders took control for long spells.

The lack of wingers gave free reign to Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson and cranked up the pressure on a side already struggling to cope with the hosts' attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Asked about the change of formation, Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was one of the things that I was baffled by.

"Before the game I was hoping to see [Alexandre] Lacazette, Pepe and Aubameyang, as I believe that Liverpool playing with a high line were there for the taking and I was really excited about that.

"And then to see the diamond or triangle giving up space to Alexander-Arnold and Robertson was confusing for me.”

Emery eventually brought on Alexandre Lacazette but not before the game was effectively over at 3-0 down.

Lucas Torreira restored a little pride with a late goal but it was still a bitterly disappointing overall show as they lost their 100 per cent start to the season.

"I don’t know if he’s doing it because he might use that system against lesser teams and it might work as he wants to keep it narrow,” commented Wright.

"I thought against Liverpool it was a tactic that was handing them the incentive and I thought we played a bit too deep.

"The chances we got were mistakes from Liverpool and in the main Liverpool were in control of that.

"I would rather we just go there with the potency that we have and show them this is what Arsenal are about now, this is how we are moving forward. But it was a confusing one for me.”