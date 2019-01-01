Bafetimbi Gomis pays tribute to former Saint-Etienne teammate Pascal Feindouno

The former Swansea City forward has spoken about how strong the Guinea international was during his career

Bafetimbi Gomis has described his former teammate and retired Guinea forward Pascal Feindouno, as the strongest player he has played with.

The duo was on the books of Les Verts between 2004 and 2009 scoring a combined 87 competitive goals.

"I played with great players. Karim Benzema, Ribery... a lot, but they had the career that went with their talent," Gomis told RMC Sports.

'It is true that Pascal did not make the career with the talent he had for various reasons. That's the questions he may have to ask himself one day if he has regrets.

"He is truly exceptional, humanely and 'footballistically'. I have seen his prowess in training that I may have rarely, perhaps never seen. Agility, ankle flexibility, it was amazing."

Feindouno was forced to retire from football in 2016 after facing a series of health challenges. He is regarded as one of the best players for Guinea, featuring in four tournaments and reaching the quarter-finals three times in a row (2004, 2006 and 2008).

The 38-year old played for nine clubs across spells in Guinea, , , , , Lithuania and .