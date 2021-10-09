Bafana Bafana should curb their celebrations

Bafana Bafana were not entirely convincing in their 3-1 win over Ethiopia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday and the players will do well not to let the result at the Bahir Dar Stadium go to their heads.

It's fair to say that South Africa had more than their share of fortune in both penalty boxes on Saturday and if a few moments had gone marginally differently, it's not likely the visitors would have claimed maximum points.

Bafana certainly got lucky with their opening goal, Mokoena's free-kick in first-half added time.

The SuperSport midfielder's shot was not much more than a firm cross and flew directly into Fasil Gebremichael's chest region, only for the goalkeeper to spill the ball behind himself and into the net.

The captain saves the day

Even before Mokoena's fortuitous goal, Ethiopia could have found themselves two or three goals up, were it not for some fantastic saves from Bafana's skipper, Ronwen Williams.

All three chances had come after some very sloppy defensive play from South Africa, and in two of those occasions, Williams was left totally exposed against Nasir Abubeker, but managed to come out trumps in the one-on-one situations.

Apart from the lapses in defence, South Africa's midfield had also given their opponents too much time and space to pick their passes and neither Ethan Brooks nor Mvala were at their best.

Like in the first stanza, after the restart the hosts again looked the more threatening side and when Getaneh Kebede buried a beautiful free kick in the 67th minute, parity was the least they deserved.

But once more it was to go the way of Hugo Broos’ side as they restored their lead just a couple of minutes later through a route-one goal as Nyiko Mobbie’s long throw deflected kindly off the head of Kebede and right into Mvala’s path, just two yards from the goal-line.

When Makgopa scored in added time, a well-taken lob, it had been a result of catching the hosts on the counter after they had been relentlessly trying to fashion an equaliser.

In what was a tighter match than the scoreline suggests, Ethiopia may well feel aggrieved not to have taken anything from the game.



For South Africa, the win was not overly convincing and they will need to be wary of letting complacency set in because the East Africans showed enough to suggest they can make life difficult for Bafana at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. And as good a start as Bafana have had in the qualifiers, we are after all only halfway through Group G.