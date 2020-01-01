Bafana Bafana legend McCarthy reveals why Parreira snubbed him for 2010 World Cup

The 42-year-old has revealed what happened 10 years ago ahead of the Fifa World Cup finals

Legendary South African striker Benni McCarthy says 2010 was a bad year for him as a footballer.

The former FC marksman left for fellow English club midway through the 2009/10 campaign.

However, McCarthy struggled with injuries and made a few appearances for West Ham and he was not included in Bafana Bafana's final 23-man squad for the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals.

“2010 was my worst year just like 2020 is for everyone. When I look back, I think I shouldn’t have left Blackburn Rovers. But I didn’t really have a choice. I didn’t just want to be an impact player," McCarthy told the South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja).

“When I had conversations with Sam Allaydyrce [coach of Blackburn at the time] that’s what he told me. He wanted a 90 minutes striker, he wanted a target man and I’m more of a luxury player. He said I was more of a number 10.

“West Ham United came knocking and I had a conversation with [Gianfranco] Zola and he told me what his plans were and that suited me. I got injured in my debut and that injury hindered me throughout. I picked up weight. That didn’t help going to the 2010 World Cup."

McCarthy rejected a chance to be in a camp with Bafana for three months and this backfired as then- head coach Carlos Alberto Parreira did not include him in the 2010 World Cup squad.

“I think it was to get back at me. I don’t know if you can recall, there was a period when Carlos Alberto Parreira wanted to have a three-month training camp in . First, he wanted to convince the European players," he said.

“The first trip that he made was to Blackburn Rovers. He came to to see me and Aaron [Mokoena]. The president of the club said that there was no way in hell that was going to happen. We were going to miss three months of action.

“At the time I was flying at Blackburn. The coach then spoke to me, he said if I put pressure on the club they will let me go. I must just tell the club that I want to go. But listen, my bread and butter was paid by Blackburn."

McCarthy believes that Parreira misunderstood him as the accomplished Brazilian coach felt that the Cape Town-born legend was disrespecting the national team.

"I think in a way he felt that I wasn’t complying to him asking me to fight to play for Bafana instead of Blackburn," he revealed.

"All the excuses were made about what had been happening at West Ham. I came back from injury. I didn’t meet the weight requirements and all that. The excuse that they gave the nation was that I brought girls to the hotel. I was like ‘are they f**** out of their minds or what," he concluded.

Nevertheless, McCarthy retired from international football having played and scored for Bafana at the 1998 and 2002 World Cup finals.

The -based coach has been jobless since he left side last November, but he is targeting coaching positions at Scottish side and Portuguese giants FC Porto.