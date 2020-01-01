'I said some bad words' - Van Dijk injury shocked Netherlands coach De Boer

The Dutch head coach has named the defender's Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum captain for their upcoming fixtures in his absence

manager Frank de Boer admits he "said some bad words" when he saw Virgil van Dijk suffer a serious injury in action for .

Van Dijk is likely to be out for the rest of the season after sustaining significant damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in last month's Merseyside derby.

The 29-year-old centre-back was on the wrong end of a dreadful challenge from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who remarkably avoided a red card.

Of course, Van Dijk's absence does not only impact Liverpool. It also affects the Netherlands, who could ultimately be without him for next year's delayed European Championship.

"I saw it live. I was shocked. I said some bad words," De Boer said on Tuesday ahead of a friendly against on Wednesday.

"It was a shock, because he's such an important player, our captain, and he's so important in our squad. We will miss him."

De Boer also said that Van Dijk's Liverpool team-mate, Georginio Wijnaldum, would take the captain's armband during the current international break.

Wijnaldum spoke about Van Dijk's absence on Monday, saying he felt the defender was 'going through hell' but was strong enough to return in time for Euro 2020 .

The midfielder also said he wasn't concerned by the extra workload of the international break in the middle of an unusually busy season, but De Boer doesn't seem to share his calm attitude on the matter.

"The players have to play so many matches, we now sit waiting for the next injury. That says something about the schedule they face,” he said.

"What I can do as a trainer is highlight the problems. It would be best if the football associations work together and take a stand together.

“But money rules and the show must go on, that’s just the way it is. As coaches, we also have to take this into account.

“I look very closely at the amount of time that the players have played and then based my selections on that.”

The Netherlands play Spain in a friendly match on Wednesday, before Nations League fixtures against and Herzegovina and .