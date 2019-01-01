Babajide's brace sends Liverpool into English Women's Cup quarter-final

The British-Nigerian born striker inspired the Reds to silence Durham to progress to the last eight of this year's competition

Rinsola Babajide bagged a brace for as they defeated Durham 3-1 in a final Group A fixture of the English Women's Cup.

A brace from Babajide and Naimh Charles' strike in the first half were enough for the Reds to beat Durham at Prenton Park on Wednesday night.

The British-Nigerian born forward broke the deadlock with just nine minutes into the contest before doubling the advantage in the 37th minute and Charles netted the third two minutes to half time.

However, Molly Sharpe pulled one back 13 minutes after the restart for the visitors but her effort could not deny Liverpool progression to the last eight of the competition.

Babajide's double means she has now scored three goals in four games in the Women's Cup this season for Liverpool.

After five games, Liverpool's win ensured they finished with nine points - one behind to book a place in the quarter-final.

Having returned to winning ways on Wednesday, Babajide will hope to inspire relegation-threatened Victoria Jepson's side to victory when they welcome highflying on Sunday.