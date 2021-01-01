Babacar scores as Samatta’s Fenerbahce beat Alanyaspor

The Senegal forward delivered impressive performances for Cagdas Atan’s men while the Tanzania international featured for the Yellow Canaries

Khouma Babacar found the back of the net while Mbwana Samatta was in action as beat Alanyaspor 2-1 in Thursday’s Super Lig game.

Babacar made his 12th league appearance this season as a second-half substitute in the encounter and delivered scintillating performances.

The forward scored his fourth league goal of the campaign but his effort was not enough to save Cagdas Atan’s men from defeat.

Samatta, meanwhile, came off the bench to make his ninth Super Lig appearance since teaming up with Fenerbahce in the summer on a season-long loan from .

The international gave a good account of himself to help his side secure their 10th league win of the season.

Sinan Gumus opened the scoring for the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit as early as the 12th minutes after he was set up by Ozan Tufan.

Fenerbahce were handed an opportunity to double their lead in the 67th minute from the penalty spot but Enner missed his strike.

Dimitris Pelkas then increased the Yellow Canaries’ lead in the 70th minute, firing his strike beyond the reach of goalkeeper Marafona.

In an effort to turn around the game to his favour, manager Atan brought on international Babacar in the 71st minute.

The forward soon made his presence felt when he reduced the deficit for Alanyaspor 10 minutes after his introduction into the game.

Samatta replaced Senegal forward Mame Thiam with 15 minutes left to play and he played his part in his side’s victory.

The forward had 10 touches on the ball, struck one shot and had a 100 percent successful pass rate in the encounter.

With the result, Alanyaspor dropped to the fourth spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 30 points from 17 games.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, moved to the second spot on the table after accruing 32 points from 16 league outings.

The Senegal and the Tanzania stars will be expected to continue their eye-catching displays for their respective clubs in their next games.



