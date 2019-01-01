Baba Rahman leaves Chelsea for Reims loan

The 24-year-old left-back will continue his campaign in the French top-flight after an unproductive spell in Germany this season

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has joined French outfit Reims on loan until the end of the season.

The Ghana international had his loan stint at Schalke 04 cut short earlier this month after managing just two appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

He had initially spent the last two seasons with the Royal Blues but has struggled for form since he recovered from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations outing with Ghana.

LaLiga clubs including Villarreal and Girona approached the Blues over Rahman's signing but he has opted to join David Guion's side who are placed ninth in the Ligue 1 table for the rest of the season.

Eh non, Baba n'ira pas à Rome ! #Mercato pic.twitter.com/Jqxwr2OLYe — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) January 29, 2019

He is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2018-19 season as the deal has no option to purchase.

Rahman has played 23 matches for the Blues across all competitions since his arrival from Augsburg in 2015.