Satiananthan lays out his plan for Selangor-Perak clash

Selangor star Sandro da Silva has returned to training after having been sidelined in their past three matches for an injury.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

only lost by a slim 1-0 margin in their first leg quarter-final tie against last week, which meant that it's still all to play for when the two sides meet in the return fixture at the Shah Alam this Sunday.

When met by Goal before conducting training on Thursday, the Red Giants boss B. Satiananthan laid out his plans for the second leg clash.

"Perak fielded their best players [in the first leg], they had four national players while we had only two. They also have ex national players on their bench. They're strong and aggressive, and Mehmet (Perak head coach Mehmet Durakovic) has been with them for the last two years.

"This Sunday we need to be very careful; if they score another goal we need to score three. We need to keep a clean sheet, grab a goal ourselves and take it to penalties," explained the former Malaysia head coach.

Meanwhile, star player Sandro da Silva has returned to training after having been sidelined in their past three matches for an injury. However, Satiananthan is still not keen on starting the Brazilian against Perak.

"He has not recovered fully, you see there, there's a band around his leg. I don't want to use players who are not 100 per cent fit as Perak won't be easy. If he himself is not confident [of playing], I as a coach cannot force him.

"I need players who are 100 per cent fit and committed, because if I choose anything less than that, the other players on the team would feel bad and undervalued.

"He's working hard on his fitness, and we have another day of full session training tomorrow (Friday). I will give him a chance, but it depends on the doctor's advice," said the 61-year old trainer.

Midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy, who was one of their best players last Sunday after coming on as a second half substitution, was down with a fever on Thursday and did not join training, but is expected to recover in time for Sunday.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!