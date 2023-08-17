Awkward! New Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has a neck tattoo that references date Gunners suffered a dismal defeat - and they even showed it off during his unveiling!

New Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has a neck tattoo that references the Gunners' defeat to Brentford - that he played in - back in 2021.

Arsenal signed Raya on season-long loan

Spaniard made his Premier League debut in 2021

Neck tattoo references date of win over Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal signed the Spaniard on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. However, it's emerged that Raya has a tattoo that might not go down well with the Gunners faithful. The 27-year-old has ink on the back of his neck that commemorates the day he made his Premier League debut for Brentford - a 2-0 home win against Mikel Arteta's side. The text simply reads: '13-08-2021'.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whether they realised or not is unclear, but Arsenal even took pictures of Raya with his back turned and his neck tattoo clearly visible in their transfer unveiling photoshoot following his signing from Brentford.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? Arteta needs to decide if he is going to give Raya his first debut for the club in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace Monday. He was giving nothing away in his pre-match press conference, however, with one journalist asking him if he had a No.1 in mind.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 419311 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 167635 Jude Bellingham

45092 Christopher Nkunku

29295 Dominik Szoboszlai

28676 Mason Mount

19628 Sandro Tonali

53019 Other 419311 Votes