Awaziem: Alanyaspor complete late loan move for Nigeria defender

After his international assignment with Nigeria, the 24-year-old immediately travelled to Alanya on a private jet to sort out his future

Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor have signed Chidozie Awaziem on loan from Portuguese club Boavista until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Awaziem left the Super Eagles’ camp in Cape Verde immediately after their 2-1 victory in the second game of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign to complete the deal before the Turkish summer transfer window closed on Wednesday night.

The former Leganes defender played the entire duration as Victor Osimhen’s strike and an own goal from Kenny Rocha Santos secured maximum points for the visitors in Mindelo.

Prior to his invitation to Gernot Rohr's team earlier this month, the former Porto youth star played three Primeira Liga matches for Boavista.

Awaziem's arrival is expected to boost Alanyaspor's backline having lost two out of their three Super Lig matches so far this season.

The Nigeria international joins Angola's Wilson Eduardo and Senegal duo Khouma Babacar and Famara Diedhiou in Bulent Korkmaz's team.

They are currently 13th in the table with three points from three matches and they host Giresunspor for their league fixture on Sunday.

"Boavista FC informs that it has reached an agreement with Alanyaspor from Turkey for the temporary transfer of player, Chidozie Awaziem, valid until the end of the 2021-22 season," read a statement on the club's website.

"Boavista FC wishes Chidozie Awaziem all the best personal and professional happiness in this new stage of his career. Good luck, Chidozie."