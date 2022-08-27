Auxerre vs Strasbourg: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors arrive on the back of a dramatic drubbing - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend as Auxerre welcome Strasbourg to face them at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. The two teams have just one win between them from their first six games but have still picked up enough results to keep them ticking over.

Watch Auxerre vs Strasbourg on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

However, as matchweek four rolls in, both will be keen to start banking the three-point hauls - and both will see the other as a credible rival from which to take them off.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Auxerre vs Strasbourg Date August 27, 2022 Times 11:00am ET, 8:00am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Auxerre roster Goalkeepers Costil, Léon, Laiton, De Percin Defenders Pereira, Bernard, Jubal, Pellenard, Georgen, Coeff, Boto, Joly, Jeanvier, Bain Midfielders M'Changama, Camara, Raveloson, Touré, Ruiz-Atil, Sakhi, Silvestre, Autret, Danois, Bouekou, Camara Forwards Hein, Charbonnier, Dugimont, Sinayoko, Da Costa, Metsoko

Gradual improvements each week have finally paid off for Auxerre - they've gone from a loss to a draw to a win.

Victory over Montpellier means they'll have some much longed-for momentum heading into this clash - and they'll hope they can turn it into more points.

Predicted Auxerre starting XI: Costil; Pereira, Bain, Jubal, Bernard; Toure; Hein, Raveloson, Sakhi, Perrin; Charbonnier.

Position Strasbourg roster Goalkeepers Sels, Kawashima, Kamara Defenders Dagba, Delaine, Fila, Perrin, Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Doukouré, Senaya Midfielders Aholou, Thomasson, Liénard, Prcić, Bellegarde, Sissoko, Kandil, Ahmed, Diarra Forwards Gameiro, Mothiba, Sahi, Diallo, Ajorque

After a loss to Monaco to open the campaign, Strasbourg have shown improvement in back-to-back draws with Nice and Reims.

They could really do with getting the monkey off their back when it comes to a win however and they will hope this is the match they can do it in.

Predicted Strasbourg starting XI: Sels; Dagba, Djiku, Nyamsi, Perrin, Delaine; Aholou, Bellegarde; Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo.

Last five results

Auxerre results Strasbourg results Montpellier 1-2 Auxerre (Aug 21) Strasbourg 1-1 Reims (Aug 21) Auxerre 2-2 Angers (Aug 14) Nice 1-1 Strasbourg (Aug 14) Lille 4-1 Auxerre (Aug 7) Strasbourg 1-2 Monaco (Aug 6) Auxerre 3-2 Red Star (Jul 30) Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg (Jul 31) Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (Jul 23) Strasbourg 1-2 Cagliari (Jul 27)

Head-to-head