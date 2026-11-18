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Austria Wien W vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 19 Nov 2026 - 12:45

Austria Wien W face Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League. The bottom side in the table take on one of the group's top clubs.

Austria Wien are still without a win after four matches. The Lower Austrians most recently lost 3-1 to Benfica and have yet to pick up a point in the group stage.

Bayern Munich arrive in strong form. The Munich side have won their last four competitive matches and head into this international encounter full of confidence after their Bundesliga fixtures.

Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 away from home and most recently defeated Wolfsburg 4-1. Those results underline the quality of coach José Barcala's squad.

Austria Wien are chasing their first point in this group stage. Coach Stefan Kenesei must prepare his team to face an opponent considerably higher in the table.

ZDF and Disney+ will show the match. Details of the coverage and kick-off are below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Austria Wien W and Bayern Munich?

Austria Wien W have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their only recent defeat was the 3-1 loss to Benfica. Before that, they lost 4-1 to Juventus. Austria Wien scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches. Only the qualifying match against Brann, which they won 4-0, was a clear success.

Bayern Munich have four wins and one draw from their last five matches. They most recently beat Wolfsburg 4-1 in the Bundesliga, having won 2-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League before that. Bayern scored ten goals and conceded just six across those five matches. Their only draw was a 2-2 result against Real Madrid Femenino.

Austria Wien W vs Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Austria Wien W vs Bayern Munich: Form

Austria Wien W vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Austria Wien W vs Bayern Munich: The tables