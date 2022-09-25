Austria vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Austria welcome Croatia to face them at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in a Group A1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Austria vs Croatia date & kick-off time

Game: Austria vs Croatia Date: September 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Austria vs Croatia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK N/A Premier Player HD India Sony LIV N/A

Austria squad & team news

Bottom of A1 and facing the drop, Austria can still save themselves with victory - though will need a result from Denmark to halt France.

It's a tall order - especially against a side looking to book their place in the finals.

Position Players Goalkeepers Linder, Schlager, Pentz Defenders Alaba, Lainer, Ulmer, Trimmel, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Wöbe, Trauner, Friedl Midfielders Sabitzer, Schlager, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Ljubicic, Saračević, Schmid Forwards Arnautović, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Onisiwo

Croatia squad and team news

Top of A1 and in the driving seat to reach next year's concluding tournament, Croatia know destiny firmly remains in their own hands.

Any slip against a desperate Austria side could prove costly however, with Denmark breathing down their neck.