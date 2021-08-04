Australia vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The U.S. women's national team will look to ensure they end a disappointing Olympic campaign on a high note against Australia in the bronze-medal match at Tokyo 2020, in Kashima.
The World Cup holders fell short of golden glory in Japan, but can still leave the games with a podium finish if they can overcome the Matildas in a Group G rematch in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Australia vs USWNT
|Date
|August 5, 2021
|Times
|4am ET, 1am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's USWNT Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand.
The games can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Australia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Williams, Micah, Arnold
|Defenders
|Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Carpenter, Nevin, Grant, Brock
|Midfielders
|Cooney-Cross, Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop
|Forwards
|Kerr, Foord, Fowler, Gielnik, Raso, Simon
Having battled through extra-time to beat Great Britain, the Matildas couldn't muster the energy to trump Sweden in the semi-finals and now will face off with a side they have already held to a goalless draw for the honour of a podium finish at Tokyo 2020.
Tony Gustavsson - unable to beat his home country in the final four - is unlikely to ring wholesale changes, but he could be persuaded to hand teenager Mary Fowler a start alongside Sam Kerr up front, while Ellie Carpenter's late red card should open the door for Laura Brock.
Predicted Australia starting XI: Micah; Brock, Kennedy, Polkinghome; Raso, Van Egmond, Yallop, Catley; Fowler, Kerr, Foord.
|Position
|USWNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Campbell, Franch
|Defenders
|Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Krueger, O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett
|Midfielders
|Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Macario, K Mewis, S Mewis
|Forwards
|Heath, Lloyd, Morgan, Press, Rapinoe, Williams
Overwhelming favourites with a 44-game unbeaten streak ahead of the Olympics, the Stars and Stripes have struggled to make their mark throughout, with a single regular-time win to their name across the women's tournament before Canada beat them on Monday.
Now, for their golden generation, it is bronze or bust. Vlatko Andonovski is likely to deploy Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd from the start after they came from the bench in defeat to Canada, while Adrianna Franch could start after Alyssa Naeher was ruled out through injury.
Predicted USWNT starting XI: Franch; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Horan, Ertz, S Mewis; Morgan, Rapinoe, Lloyd.
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Australia results
|USWNT results
|Australia 0-1 Sweden (Aug 2)
|USWNT 0-1 Canada (Aug 2)
|Great Britain 3-4 Australia (AET) (Jul 30)
|Netherlands 2 (2)-(4) 2 USWNT (Jul 30)
|USWNT 0-0 Australia (Jul 27)
|Sweden 4-2 Australia (Jul 24)
|New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Jul 24)
|Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Jul 21)
|Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|Jul 27, 2021
|USWNT 0-0 Australia
|Apr 4, 2019
|USWNT 5-3 Australia
|Jul 29, 2018
|USWNT 1-1 Australia