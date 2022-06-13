Australia vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

In just their second ever meeting, a prize at the biggest football party of all is up for grabs

With just two spots in the 2022 World Cup still up for grabs, Australia and Peru play on Monday in the AFC vs CONCACAF inter-confederation playoff, with the winner earning one of those spots. They’ll play in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia.

This is the second time these two nations have faced one another, with Peru winning 2-0 back in 2018 at the World Cup.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV and stream online, plus team news and more.

Games Australia vs Peru Date June 13, 2022 Times 2:00 pm ET, 11:00 am PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Australia roster Goalkeepers Ryan, Redmayne, Vukovic Defenders Degenek, Karačić, Atkinson, Wright, Behich, Rowles, King, Sainsbury, Davidson Midfielders Genreau, Hrustic, Mooy, McGree, Stensness, Dougall, Goodwin, Irvine Forwards Boyle, Leckie, Maclaren, Mabil, Duke, Tilio, Taggart, D'Agostino

To get to this match, Australia had to beat the UAE last week. The team won that match 2-1, with Jackson Irvine and Ajdin Hrustic each scoring goals in the victory. Hrustic put the Aussies ahead for good in the 84th minute.

Australia looked destined to miss the World Cup after consecutive shutout losses in March against Japan and Saudi Arabia, but now the team is on the brink of its fifth consecutive appearance on the world’s largest stage.

Predicted Australia starting XI: Behich, Rowles, Wright, Atkinson, Mooy, Goodwin, Irvine, Hrustic, Boyle, Leckie; Ryan

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Gallese, Carvallo, Campos Defenders Advíncula, Ramos, Trauco, Zambrano, Corzo, Callens, Abram, Araujo, López Midfielders Yotún, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Gonzáles, Aquino, Pena, Cartagena, Costa, Calcaterra, García, Concha Forwards Lapadula, Ormeño, Valera

Peru enters this match on a two-match winning streak, beating Paraguay back in March in a World Cup qualifier and then beating New Zealand 1-0 last week in a tune-up match to prepare for this important contest.

Gianluca Lapadula scored a 69th-minute goal in the friendly match against New Zealand. The team had just one shot on target, but took eight total shots to New Zealand’s two.

With a win, Peru will play in the World Cup for the second time in a row. It would signal that Peruvian soccer is truly on the rise after the nation had missed eight World Cups in a row before 2018.

Predicted Peru starting XI: Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco, Tapia, Flores, Pena, Yotún, Cueva, Lapadula; Gallese

Last five results

Australia results Peru results United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia (Jun 7) Peru 1-0 New Zealand (Jun 5) Australia 2-1 Jordan (Jun 1) Peru 2-0 Paraguay (Mar 29) Saudi Arabia 1-0 Australia (Mar 29) Uruguay 1-0 Peru (Mar 24) Australia 0-2 Japan (Mar 24) Peru 1-1 Ecuador (Feb 1) Oman 2-2 Australia (Feb 1) Colombia 0-1 Peru (Jan 28)

Head-to-head