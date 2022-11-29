Australia vs Denmark: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Australia against Denmark on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Australia and Denmark are more or less on equal footing as they square up in their final 2022 World Cup Group D clash at the Al-Janoub Stadium on Wednesday.

Both will be looking to join group-mates France in the knockouts and it could all go down to that second win of their campaign to ensure that happens, even though Tunisia cannot be counted as favourites against the defending world champions in the game that will played simultaneously.

The Socceroos responded to the France defeat with a one-goal win over Tunisia, while the Danes - after a loss to France and a goalless draw against Tunisia - are yet to pick a win in Qatar.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Australia vs Denmark date & kick-off time

Game: Australia vs Denmark Date: November 30, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Australia vs Denmark on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC Two are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC Two BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Australia squad & team news

Aussie defender Nathaniel Atkinson is doubtful after a knock to his ankle against France that kept him out of the Tunisia win, with Fran Karacic to continue in his place.

Manager Graham Arnold will want to avoid making any other changes, with Martin Boyle unfortunate to miss out after the forward suffered an ACL injury after the final squad was named.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Position Players Goalkeepers Ryan, Vukovic, Redmayne Defenders Behic, Degenek, Wright, Karcic, Souttar, Atkinson, King, Rowles, Deng Midfielders Mooy, Irvine, Hrustic, McGree, Baccus, Devlin Forwards Leckie, Mabil, Maclaren, Duke, Goodwin, Cummings, Kuol

Denmark squad and team news

Thomas Delaney suffered a knee injury in the opener against Tunisia and will miss the rest of the tournament even if Denmark make it through.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand may continue with the 3-4-3 arrangement with Andreas Skov Olsen likely to slot back into the XI in place of Jesper Lindstrom, and veteran Simon Kjaer in for Victor Nelsson.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard