Austin vs Colorado Rapids: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's how you can watch the clash between Austin vs Colorado Rapids live on TV or stream in the US.

Austin FC prepare for Colorado Rapids' visit to the Q2 Stadium on Saturday after having their two-game winning streak ended last time out.

The away team, meanwhile, travel to Texas in an effort to win for the first time in the new Major League Soccer season.

As Austin FC and Houston Dynamo squared off at the Shell Energy Stadium last weekend, Austin were on the receiving end of a 2-0 loss.

Josh Wolff's team dominated for significant portions of the first 45 minutes but failed to score, ultimately paying the price as Amine Bassi and Hector Herrera's goals in the second half saw them defeated.

With six points from their four games this season, the Verde and Black have slipped to sixth place in the Western Conference rankings.

Colorado Rapids lost at home for the first time since July last weekend, falling 2-1 to Minnesota United at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Cole Bassett's goal four minutes into the second half gave Robin Fraser's team a lead, but goals from Luis Amarilla and Miguel Tapias turned the game around.

The Denver-based team are in last place in the Western Conference rankings, with just one point from their first four games, five points short of the final playoff slot.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Austin vs Colorado Rapids date & kick-off time

Game: Austin vs Colorado Rapids Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

Where to watch Austin vs Colorado Rapids on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Austin FC team news and squad

Austin will miss Juli Cascante and Calvin Fodrey through injury. The rest of the squad is available for the game.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Kolmanic, Vaisanen, Ring, Gallagher; Valencia, Pereira; Fagundez, Driussi, Rigoni; Urruti

Colorado Rapids team news and squad

Dantouma Toure, Aboubacar Keita, Moise Bombito and Jackson Travis will miss the game with long-term injuries.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson, Markanich; Nicholson, Max, Ronan; Bassett, Yapi, Barrios

