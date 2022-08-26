Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Western Conference favourites hit the road and travel to Texas - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season closes in on the business end of the campaign, as Austin FC prepare to welcome Los Angeles FC to face them in a blockbuster encounter at Q2 Stadium.

Watch Austin FC vs LAFC on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

The Western Conference favourites look like they already have one foot in the MLS Cup final given their form this term, but they'll know a slip-up could be on the cards if they are not smart on the road in Teaxs.

Games Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Date August 26, 2022 Times 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Austin roster Goalkeepers Stuver, Las, Tarbell Defenders Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio Midfielders Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Martins, Wolff, Rigoni Forwards Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Corozo, Urruti

Austin have been the best of the rest when it has come to the Western Conference this term, trailing only their visitors - and they have a chance to cut the gap this weekend.

Postseason football seems almost a dead cert, but how much the Texan outfit would love to take a prize scalp on the way to it.

Predicted Austin starting XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Gabrielsen, Jimenez; Ring, Pereira; Valencia, Driussi, Corozo; Urruti.

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Chiellini, Traore, Dueñas, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Blessing, Ginella, Cifuentes, Acosta, Méndez Forwards Arango, Vela, Bale, Rodríguez, Torres, Opoku, Jennings

A defeat to San Jose last time out will have served as something of a reality check for the California heavyweights, who had not lost in more than half-a-dozen games beforehand.

Regardless, they are still flying high and looking the most likely contender for MLS Cup glory - but a chink in the defence is showing now too.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Crepeau; Palacios, Chiellini, Segura, Hollingshead; Blessing, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Arango, Bale, Vela.

Last five results

Austin results LAFC results Minnesota 2-1 Austin (Aug 20) San Jose 2-1 LAFC (Aug 20) Austin 4-3 Sporting KC (Aug 13) LAFC 1-0 D.C. United (Aug 16) Austin 3-3 San Jose (Aug 6) LAFC 5-0 Charlotte (Aug 13) Sporting KC 0-2 Austin (Jul 30) Real Salt Lake 1-4 LAFC (Aug 6) Austin 3-4 NYRB (Jul 24) LAFC 2-1 Seattle (Jul 29)

Head-to-head